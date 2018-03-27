Ashleigh Barty to play Nottingham Open as Wimbledon warm-up

Ashleigh Barty was knocked out by Johanna Konta in the 2017 Nottingham Open

Australian number one Ashleigh Barty will play at the Nottingham Open in June, joining Britain's Johanna Konta and defending champion Donna Vekic.

The 21-year-old, ranked 20 in the world, will use the event as preparation for Wimbledon in July.

"I feel very much at home on the UK grass courts and always enjoy playing this tournament," she said.

The Nottingham Open takes place from 9-17 June, with Barty competing for a third season in a row.