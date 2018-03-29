Miami Open: Sloane Stephens beats Victoria Azarenka to reach final

Sloane Stephens is into her first Miami Open final

US Open champion Sloane Stephens staged a magnificent comeback to defeat Victoria Azarenka and reach the Miami Open final for the first time.

American 13th seed Stephens beat the former world number one 3-6 6-2 6-1.

Belarusian 28-year-old Azarenka, now ranked 108th, took the first two games of the second set but Stephens won 10 games in a row to turn the tie around.

"I knew I had to stay in it. Victoria is a great champion," said world number 12 Stephens, 25.

"I kept battling and I got a little momentum going in the second set."

She will play the winner of Friday's semi-final between qualifier Danielle Collins - who defeated fellow American Venus Williams in the last eight - and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

It was the second time Stephens had defeated wildcard Azarenka this month, having won in straight sets in the second round at Indian Wells.

Three-time Miami Open winner Azarenka comfortably won the first set but hit four double faults in the second as the American started to dominate.

"Growing up in South Florida, this is so incredible to be in the final," Stephens added.

"I knew I had to focus on my side of the court and be solely focused on myself."