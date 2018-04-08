Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer put Spain into semi-finals

David Ferrer was raised up by his Spain team-mates after his decisive five-set win over Philipp Kohlschreiber

Spain beat Germany to reach the Davis Cup semi-finals after Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer won both singles matches on Sunday.

Germany led 2-1 after Saturday's doubles but world number one Nadal levelled the tie with a 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev.

Ferrer beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-5 in the deciding rubber in Valencia.

Holders France will host Spain in the final four after beating Italy.

France won Saturday's doubles to lead 2-1 and Lucas Pouille secured the win in the fourth match by beating Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Croatia will take on the United States in the other semi-final, with both ties to be played on 14-16 September.

Fourth seeds Croatia wrapped up a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday as world number three Marin Cilic thrashed Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1 6-1 6-1 in Varazdin.

The United States took an unassailable 3-0 lead over last year's runners-up Belgium in Nashville on Saturday.

Nadal was playing his first event back since retiring with a hip problem against Cilic in the last eight of the Australian Open in January.