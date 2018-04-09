Naomi Broady wins first WTA title with victory in Monterrey Open doubles

Naomi Broady (left) is ranked 134th in the world

Britain's Naomi Broady won her first WTA title with victory alongside Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the doubles at the Monterrey Open.

They beat Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and American Desirae Krawczyk 3-6 6-4 10-8.

World number 134 Broady, 28, was knocked out of the singles in the second round by Timea Babos.

The Hungarian went on to lose Sunday's final to world number three Garbine Muguruza, who won her first title of 2018 with a 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza said: "After a couple of tournaments that didn't really go my way I'm relieved to get a win."