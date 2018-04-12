Queen's 2018: Australia's Nick Kyrgios eyes win in Wimbledon build-up

Nick Kyrgios is ranked 24th in the world

Australian Nick Kyrgios says he can win the Queen's Club Championships in June after joining a line-up including Britain's Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray and world number one Rafael Nadal.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov, who beat British number one Edmund in the first round last year, is also set to return.

Kyrgios, 22, hopes to find form at the event in the build-up to Wimbledon.

"It's a great tournament with a lot of history, and I'm pumped to be going back," the world number 24 said.

"Grass is a surface I know I can play well on and it frustrates me that I haven't been able to play my best so far at the Queen's Club.

"I was injured last year and I've had some rough draws, but I'm confident I can put it together. If I do, I can win it."

The Queen's Club Championships will be live on BBC television, radio and online from 18 to 24 June.

Five-time champion Murray, 30, had hip surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open in January, and has targeted a comeback for the grass-court season.

Former champions Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov and current champion Feliciano Lopez have also confirmed their attendance.