Kyle Edmund: British number one into Marrakesh quarter-finals

Kyle Edmund usurped Andy Murray as British number one in March

British number one Kyle Edmund's start to the clay-court season continued with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Moldova's Radu Albot in the Grand Prix Hassan II.

World number 26 and second seed Edmund, 23, won in an hour and a quarter in the last-16 match in Marrakesh.

His first-round match on Tuesday lasted only 16 minutes as Jiri Vesely retired when trailing 5-0.

Edmund reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January, but lost early on at Indian Wells and Miami.

He will play Germany's Mischa Zverev or Tunisia's Malek Jaziri in the quarter-finals.