Kyle Edmund beats Malek Jaziri to reach Marrakesh semi-finals

Kyle Edmund reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January

British number one Kyle Edmund beat Tunisia's Malek Jaziri in only 52 minutes to reach the semi-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh.

Second seed Edmund breezed past Jaziri, ranked 91st in the world, 6-2 6-1, hitting four aces and winning 89% of points on his first serve.

The quarter-finals were scheduled for Friday but moved to Saturday after heavy rain.

World number 26 Edmund faces France's Richard Gasquet in the last four.

Gasquet beat compatriot Gilles Simon 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in just over two hours.