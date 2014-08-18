Youth Olympics: Ben Dijkstra secures Britain's first gold medal

Youth Olympic Games, Nanjing, China Dates: 16-28 August Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Red Button, online, mobiles, tablets and the BBC Sport app

Triathlete Ben Dijkstra won Great Britain's first gold medal on the second day of competition at the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China on Monday.

The 15-year-old from Leicester beat Daniel Hoy of New Zealand in a photo finish, but was not confirmed as the winner until half an hour later.

New Zealand claimed Dijkstra infringed in the transition between the cycle and run but their appeal was dismissed.

Swimmer Jessica Fullalove finished the day with two silver medals.

The 18-year-old former world junior champion came an agonising second to American Clara Smiddy by just 0.01 seconds in the 100m backstroke final.

"I'm really emotional because I wanted to win so much and to miss out by so little is really hard," said a tearful Fullalove after recording a time of one minute 1.23 seconds.

She later helped the women's 4x100m medley relay team - including Georgina Evans, Charlotte Atkinson and Amelia Maughan - to silver behind China.

In a similarly close conclusion to the triathlon, Dijkstra finished in 54 minutes 43 seconds, the same time as Hoy, with Denmark's Emil Deleuran Hansen third.

"I just had to stay calm. I don't think it could have been closer," Dijkstra said.

"It's just incredible. I could only have dreamt of this and to have the medal around my neck is astonishing."

The Briton was outside the medal positions after the 750m swim, but fought back into contention during the 20km cycle and took victory on the 5k run.

Dijkstra will compete again on Thursday in the mixed-relay team event alongside Sian Rainsley.

Meanwhile, Team GB golfer Annabel Dimmock has withdrawn from the competition because of a back injury.