Dan Halksworth: Jersey triathlete second in North American Ironman

The race was Halksworth's first Ironman since the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Jersey triathlete Dan Halksworth has finished second at the North American Ironman Championships in Canada.

The 28-year-old was just under 19 minutes behind the USA's TJ Tollakson at the event in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

He led Tollakson by six seconds after the 2.4-mile swim, but lost 16 minutes to him on the 112-mile bike ride.

Tollakson was just over three minutes ahead of Halksworth in the final marathon section as the Jerseyman finished in 8 hrs 35 mins 15 secs.

"It was a big result for me - there's only three races with that many points on the Ironman circuit" he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I've won Ironman UK before, but in my eyes it's not always been the best competition, so to go out there and beat some of the guys that I beat, for me it's probably one of the best results I've ever had."

Halksworth needed a top-four result to qualify for the World Ironman Championships in Hawaii in October.

"My whole year has been geared to qualifying for Kona," said Halksworth. "I've had some ups and downs and a bit of bad luck and a bad back as well.

"To get to Kona finally and do it in a better way than I was hoping for was great to be honest."

It was Halksworth's first race since missing his defence of the British Ironman title to concentrate on competing for Jersey at the recent Commonwealth Games.

Halksworth, who swam for Jersey in the 2006 Games, finished