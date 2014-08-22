BBC Sport - Triathlon World Series: Alistair Brownlee 'won't chase' title

Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee says he "won't chase" the world title "until the World Series changes to a more sensible format".

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman says targeting the title means "having to race very early in the year" which is difficult with the way he trains.

Stockholm hosts the penultimate race of the World Series this weekend with Brownlee eighth and his brother Jonathan second to Spain's Javier Gomez.

Watch live on the BBC Red Button, Saturday 23 August, 11:40 BST (men's) and 13:45 BST (women's), with highlights on BBC2 17:30 BST.

