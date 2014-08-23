Jonny Brownlee edges out brother Alistair in Stockholm

Britain's Jonny Brownlee beat brother Alistair in Stockholm to strengthen his chances of winning the ITU World Championship Series.

Younger brother Jonny, 24, held off Olympic and Commonwealth champion Alistair to pick up his first win in this year's series.

He is second overall, 282 points behind Spain's Javier Gomez, with 1,200 points for next week's Grand Final winner.

Jodie Stimpson, who has hopes of winning the women's series, came 16th.

The Briton, who had problems with the gears on her bike, heads to next weekend's Grand Final in Canada in third place overall behind Americans Gwen Jorgensen and Sarah Groff.

Groff won Saturday's race from New Zealand's Andrew Hewitt and Nicky Samuels, while Britain's Lucy Hall finished ninth.

The Brownlees held a clear advantage at the start of the running leg and finished 50 seconds ahead of third-placed athlete Gregor Bucholz of Germany.

The Brownlee brothers finished almost a minute clear of the rest of the field in Stockholm

"This season's not gone as well as I would've hoped," said Brownlee. "But we built for the Commonwealth Games and for this race. That was a great course and a great race and perfect team tactics"

Alistair Brownlee said: "It was absolutely perfect, we gave everything we could.

"We rode the first bit of the bike really hard, but once you get ahead in the run on a course like this, you can race around the corners with ease."

British Triathlon Performance Director Brendan Purcell said: "The conditions for the men's race were perfect for Al and Jonny, and they made the most of them.

"It was a good result for Lucy Hall. Jodie had a tough race, nothing went right for her, but she's on a flight to Canada tomorrow and we'll make sure that she and everyone else is ready for the Grand Final."

The women's Grand Final takes place on Saturday, 30 August and the men's Grand Final on Sunday, 31 August. You can watch them both on the BBC Red Button.