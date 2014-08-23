World Triathlon Series: Aileen Reid finishes 11th in Stockholm

Aileen Reid competed at the London Olympics for Ireland

Derry triathlete Aileen Reid finished 11th in the latest round of the World Triathlon series in Stockholm.

Reid recorded a time of 1 hour 14 minutes 16 seconds, one minute and 16 seconds behind winner, Sarah Groff of the United States of America.

New Zealand pair Andrea Hewitt and Nicky Samuels were second and third.

The event was Reid's first appearance in a major event since she took sixth position in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.

Reid had finished ninth in the last round of the series in Hamburg and eighth in London.

The final round will take place in Edmonton next weekend.