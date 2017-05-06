Alistair Brownlee wins on Ironman 70.3 debut at North American Championships

Brownlee claimed his first victory over the middle distance at Challenge Gran Canaria last month

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee has won on his Ironman 70.3 debut, at the North American Championships in St George, Utah.

Brownlee claimed his first victory over the middle distance at Challenge Gran Canaria last month, but was competing against a much stronger field in Utah.

Victory gives him a spot at September's Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

"I saw this as a start of a learning curve towards the World Championship, so I am on the way up," he said.

"I definitely got something from today, like my nutrition. I couldn't get enough in my stomach and I felt like I didn't have enough salts and fluid in me at the end of the run, which is why I had to back off a bit.

"But that's the good thing about it for me. I spent a decade doing the Olympics, so it's really nice to have a different challenge."

The World Championships take place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on 9 and 10 September.

The Ironman 70.3 event, named after the total number of miles it covers, entails swimming 1.9km, cycling 90km and running a half-marathon (13.1 miles or 21.09km) - half the regular Ironman distance.

The men's Olympic triathlon - which Brownlee won in 2012 and 2016 - involves a 1.5km swim, a 40km cycle and 10km run.