World Triathlon Series: Jonny Brownlee aims to put 2016 'hurt' behind him

Jonny Brownlee says he is "hungry" to put the "hurt" of last year's World Series finale behind him as he prepares for his first race of the 2017 event.

With 700m to go in the final race of 2016, the Briton was leading and on course to wrap up the world title.

Exhausted, he began to weave over the road, was overtaken and collapsed after brother Alistair helped him over the line to finish second in Mexico.

"Last year was a bit of a rollercoaster," he told the BBC.

"It hurt me going in to this year, because you don't get many chances to become world champion and I messed it up.

"It made me very hungry to come in to the 2017 season to try and achieve that but so far this year, luck's not been on my side."

'As a pasty Yorkshireman...'

Brownlee, who won Olympic silver behind his brother last year, has not competed at a major event since suffering in the hot and humid conditions in Cozumel in September.

He missed the first two races of this year's World Series - in Australia and United Arab Emirates - but is returning for the third in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

BBC Weather forecasts a comfortable 18C for Yokohama on raceday, but Brownlee is hoping extra heat training will pay off in the future, if not in Japan.

"Heat is obviously something that, as a pasty Yorkshireman, I'm not too good at. I know it's a weakness and after Cozumel one of the first things I did was ask a doctor how to solve this," he said.

"In October-November I went down to train with the British Navy in Portsmouth. One of the big things they taught me was to spend more time in hot and humid conditions.

"I've converted my conservatory in to a kind of heat chamber. Mine gets up to about 37C so I can sweat away in there on a turbo trainer and get used to Yokohama.

"Hopefully it's going to make a big difference because one thing I told myself after Cozumel was I'd be stupid if I didn't get used to the heat, or at least try and do something about it."

'I've had my best races without Alistair'

Alistair, the elder of the Brownlee brothers, is focusing on long-distance triathlons this year and will not be competing in Japan.

Jonny believes he will benefit from his brother's absence.

"In the past I've really enjoyed not having Alistair there. I've had my best races without him," he said.

"It puts more emphasis on me and I race more aggressively. Instead of looking over my shoulder and waiting for him to make those moves, it's up to me.

"But also in training as well, I've been able to do what suits me. I've tried to get my own little group around me.

"Hopefully, it'll come good in the next couple of years."

A return to Leeds

However, the next race in the World Series after Japan will be in Leeds, where Brownlee could be joined by his brother.

In 2016, Alistair claimed victory with a dominant display in the pair's home city, with Jonny second.

"All I can do now is try and do my best in all the other races and hopefully win in Yokohama and win in Leeds," said Jonny.

"Some of my best races have been when I'm just returning from injury, so hopefully I can do it again."