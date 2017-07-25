Triathlete Aileen Reid retires at 35 because of injury

Aileen Reid finished 21st at the Olympic Games in Rio last year

Irish triathlete Aileen Reid has retired from the sport at the age of 35 because of injury.

The Derry woman, who was ranked in the world top 10 for three years, said she was "Waving the white flag" as she announced her retirement on Twitter.

"Illness and injury are inevitable in a sporting career and I am a fighter - but this fight got me," she added.

Reid hopes to move into coaching after a career which included two Olympic Games appearances.

She also competed for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games and secured podium finishes in the World Series.

Reid said: "I wanted to end on a high, a positive, I wanted to stand on that podium on more time and it was dream to hear 'Amhran na bhFiann' with the Tricolour (or Northern Ireland flag for that matter) flying in front of me.

"From time to time I remind myself that I was good once and not to give up.

"But the light is fading at the end of the tunnel and my belief that I would be able to overcome this injury and be the athlete I once was, is disappearing.

"I don't want to be half-good at anything, and so it's time to wave the white flag.

"I've been through the stages of grieving - it's a scary time leaving something behind, someone I was, something that I did that will probably define me forever."