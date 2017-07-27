World Triathlon Series: Jonny Brownlee says title chance has 'gone'

Jonny Brownlee (left) finished second to brother Alistair in Leeds last month

Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee says his chances of becoming 2017 World Triathlon Series champion have "gone" as he bids to defend his Edmonton title on Saturday.

The 27-year-old finished second to brother Alistair in Leeds in June, but pulled out of this month's Hamburg event through illness.

The 2012 champion is racing in only his third event this year in Canada.

"Finishing the season well is really important to me," said Brownlee.

Brownlee, who won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and bronze at London 2012, is currently 23rd in the world rankings on 740 points - 2,124 points behind leader and defending world champion Mario Mola of Spain.

Following Edmonton, there are two more World Triathlon Series events in Montreal and Stockholm next month, with 800 points awarded to the winner of each race.

The World Triathlon Series Grand Final then takes place in Rotterdam in September, with 1,200 points for the winner.

"I was really disappointed to miss Hamburg, but I had to listen to doctors' orders," added Brownlee, who beat Mola in Edmonton last year.

"Although I'm not certain how things will go [in Edmonton], I know I'm feeling a lot better than I was."

Gordon Benson and Grant Sheldon, who finished fourth in Edmonton last year, will also compete for Britain this weekend.

However, no British women will be racing in Edmonton or Montreal because of planned altitude training and injuries to Non Stanford, Vicky Holland and Jodie Stimpson.