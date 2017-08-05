Alistair Brownlee: Olympic triathlon champion to miss rest of 2017

Alistair Brownlee won Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016

British double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee will not compete again in 2017 after having hip surgery.

Brownlee was focusing on long-distance events this year and won on his debut in the Ironman 70.3 series at the North American Championships in May.

The 29-year-old also won the World Triathlon Series event in Leeds in June.

"It has been a tough decision, but suffering from an acute flare I am left with little option," said Brownlee.

In a post on social media, he added: "Unfortunately it will take me away from competing for the rest of the year but I hope it will enable me to continue doing what I love for many years to come."

Victory in Utah three months ago had earned Brownlee - a gold medallist at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics - a spot at September's Ironman 70.3 World Championship.