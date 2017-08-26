World Triathlon Series: GB's Jess Learmonth second in Stockholm

One of Duffy's other wins this season came in Hamburg in July

Britain's Jess Learmonth finished second in Stockholm to secure her first podium finish at a World Triathlon Series event.

Learmonth came home 81 seconds behind Bermudan world number one Flora Duffy, who clocked two hours nine seconds to win her fifth race of the series.

Australia's Ashleigh Gentle, who was 25th after the swim, finished third, 12 seconds behind Learmonth.

Britain's Jodie Stimpson was 13th, after a penalty following the swim leg.

Stimpson was given a 15-second stop-go penalty for making a false start.

Duffy and Learmonth finished the bike leg together but the former, who will retain her world title if she finishes seventh or better in the series final in Rotterdam in three weeks, pulled away on the closing 10km run.

Learmonth conceded she was more concerned with the fast-finishing Gentle, who made up almost three minutes on the run, than trying to keep pace with Duffy.

The Yorkshirewoman told BBC Sport: "I'm delighted to take second place because she was chasing me down every single lap. She was like a gazelle."