Jonny Brownlee wins World Triathlon Series race in Stockholm

Media playback is not supported on this device Jonny Brownlee wins in Stockholm

Britain's Jonny Brownlee secured his first World Triathlon Series win of the year in the penultimate race in Sweden.

The 2012 world champion completed the Olympic-distance race in one hour 49 minutes 10 seconds to finish 18 seconds ahead of Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt.

The victory - a record third in Stockholm for the 27-year-old - moved him up to sixth in the standings.

France's Pierre le Corre was third, with Spain's defending world champion Mario Mola in seventh.

Mola must now finish the final race of the season - in Rotterdam in three weeks' time - no lower than fifth to retain his title.

Brownlee, whose brother Alistair is recovering from hip surgery, finished fourth in Montreal earlier this month.

But he returned to the podium in Stockholm, where he has had three wins, a second place and a third place in his past five appearances.

"It's been a tough few months. I was waiting for it to start hurting on that run, and it only really hurt with about 2km to go," said Brownlee, who won silver at the Olympic Games last year after bronze four years previously.

"I hate having bad races and feeling rubbish in a race, and that felt amazing.

I was worried about not winning a race this year, but I've got one now."

Earlier, Britain's Jess Learmonth finished second in the women's elite race to secure her first podium finish at a World Triathlon Series event.