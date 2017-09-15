World Triathlon Series 2017: Andy Lewis and Dave Ellis win golds

Media playback is not supported on this device Andy Lewis' journey from amputee to Paralympic gold medal

World Triathlon Series Grand Final Venue: Rotterdam. Date: Saturday, 16 September Times: 12:06 men's race; 14:51 women's race

Andy Lewis and Dave Ellis won gold as Great Britain secured eight medals at the Para-triathlon World Championships Grand Final in Rotterdam on Friday.

Amputee Lewis, the PT2 Paralympic champion, won by more than a minute, while visually impaired Ellis and guide Carl Shaw took gold in the PTVI class.

"It was really tough out there with those conditions," said Lewis, 44.

European champion Jade Jones in the PTWC class, Lauren Steadman in PTS5 and Steven Crowley in PTS4 won silvers.

Bronze medals for Joseph Townsend in the PTWC class, Fran Brown in the PTS2 and Melissa Reid in the PTVI completed Britain's haul.

Saturday will see Olympian Jonny Brownlee and 2017 European champion Jess Learmonth in action