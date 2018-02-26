World Triathlon Series 2018: BBC coverage times, race schedules & results
2018 World Triathlon Series on the BBC
|Live coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app
|Highlights: Watch on BBC Two and catch up on BBC iPlayer
The 2018 ITU World Triathlon Series begins in Abu Dhabi on Friday with the first round of the elite men's and women's sprint distance races.
Jonny Brownlee, Tom Bishop, Marc Austin and Gordon Benson will represent Great Britain in the men's race, but double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee withdrew on Tuesday because of a minor calf injury.
Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland and former world champion Non Stanford, who was ruled out of last year's World Series Grand Final because of injury, compete in the women's race alongside Sophie Coldwell and Jessica Learmonth.
Mario Mola of Spain and Flora Duffy from Bermuda are the reigning series champions.
Schedule
All times GMT. Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Friday, 2 March
09:30: Elite men's sprint distance
11:30: Elite women's sprint distance
Coverage
Watch Live coverage on the BBC Red Button from 09:20 for the elite men's race, and 11:30 for the elite women's.
Highlights on BBC One from 13:15 on Saturday, 3 March.
Bermuda
28-29 April
Yokohoma, Japan
12-13 May
Leeds, UK
9-10 June
Hamburg, Germany
14-15 July
Edmonton, Canada
27-29 July
Montreal, Canada
25-26 August
Grand Final: Gold Coast, Australia
12-16 September
(All times GMT until 25 March, 2018, and then BST)
2017 final standings
|2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - men's standings
|Position/triathlete
|Nationality
|Points
|1. Mario Mola
|Spain
|4,728
|2. Javier Gomez Noya
|Spain
|4,311
|3. Kristian Blummenfelt
|Norway
|4,281
|4. Richard Murray
|South Africa
|4,010
|5. Fernando Alarza
|Spain
|3,722
|6. Jonny Brownlee
|Great Britain
|3,685
|7. Thomas Bishop
|Great Britain
|3,141
|8. Vincent Luis
|France
|3,083
|2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - women's standings
|Position/triathlete
|Nationality
|Points
|1. Flora Duffy
|Bermuda
|5,200
|2. Ashleigh Gentle
|Australia
|4,320
|3. Katie Zaferes
|United States
|4,302
|4. Kirsten Kasper
|United States
|3,819
|5. Andrea Hewitt
|New Zealand
|3,774
|6. Jessica Learmonth
|Great Britain
|3,281
|7. Joanna Brown
|Canada
|3,181
|8. Rachel Klamer
|Netherlands
|3,103