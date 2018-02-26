World Triathlon Series 2018: BBC coverage times, race schedules & results

Media playback is not supported on this device World Triathlon Series: Alistair & Jonny Brownlee dominate Leeds homecoming

The 2018 ITU World Triathlon Series begins in Abu Dhabi on Friday with the first round of the elite men's and women's sprint distance races.

Jonny Brownlee, Tom Bishop, Marc Austin and Gordon Benson will represent Great Britain in the men's race, but double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee withdrew on Tuesday because of a minor calf injury.

Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland and former world champion Non Stanford, who was ruled out of last year's World Series Grand Final because of injury, compete in the women's race alongside Sophie Coldwell and Jessica Learmonth.

Mario Mola of Spain and Flora Duffy from Bermuda are the reigning series champions.

Schedule

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Friday, 2 March

09:30: Elite men's sprint distance

11:30: Elite women's sprint distance

Coverage

Watch Live coverage on the BBC Red Button from 09:20 for the elite men's race, and 11:30 for the elite women's.

Highlights on BBC One from 13:15 on Saturday, 3 March.

Bermuda

28-29 April

Yokohoma, Japan

12-13 May

Leeds, UK

9-10 June

Hamburg, Germany

14-15 July

Edmonton, Canada

27-29 July

Montreal, Canada

25-26 August

Grand Final: Gold Coast, Australia

12-16 September

(All times GMT until 25 March, 2018, and then BST)

2017 final standings

2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - men's standings Position/triathlete Nationality Points 1. Mario Mola Spain 4,728 2. Javier Gomez Noya Spain 4,311 3. Kristian Blummenfelt Norway 4,281 4. Richard Murray South Africa 4,010 5. Fernando Alarza Spain 3,722 6. Jonny Brownlee Great Britain 3,685 7. Thomas Bishop Great Britain 3,141 8. Vincent Luis France 3,083