Welsh triathlete Non Stanford tells BBC Sport Wales a 2018 Commonwealth Games medal would make up for finishing an agonising fourth at the 2016 Olympics.

Stanford, 29, missed out on bronze to her training partner and housemate Vicky Holland at the Rio Games.

Illness and injury and Stanford marred her 2017 season when she completed just two World Series races all year.

But Stanford is back in full training and wants to win Wales' first medal of the Commonwealth Games in Australia this April.