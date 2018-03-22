Brendan Purcell leaves British Triathlon to take up British Rowing post

Brendan Purcell oversaw British triathletes winning seven medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games

British Triathlon performance director Brendan Purcell will step down on 31 May to take up an identical position at British Rowing on 1 June.

Purcell, 47, joined British Triathlon in 2013 after roles at the British Canoe Union and Diving Australia.

Under the Australian's charge, British triathletes won seven medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Successes included a second gold for Alistair Brownlee and a first medal for a British woman via Vicky Holland.