London 2012: Gareth Warburton delighted by GB Olympic spot

Gareth Warburton says he feels privileged to be part of Team GB's Olympics squad after succeeding in his appeal against omission.

The Welsh 800m runner has been added to the athletics team after winning an appeal against omission.

Warburton was left out of the squad after failing to achieve the second 'A' qualifying time he needed at the European Championships in Helsinki.

"I feel privileged to be part of the team," he said.

"It's a hard thing making the Olympics. I think I deserve to be there. I've had a good year and I hope I can build on that now."

Warburton was just 0.2 seconds away from achieving the qualifying time in Helsinki and initially missed out on a discretionary place.

The 30-year-old needed to clock one minute 45.60 seconds in Finland, but ran 1:45.80 in his heat.

Analysis - Mark Butler, BBC Sport athletics statistician "Both Warburton's fast times this year were winning efforts, and it's more significant to win a middle distance race in a quick time than it is to be dragged around in the wake of superior opposition. His 1:45.80 in the European Championships heats, achieved with no pacemaker and on a slow track, must surely have added vital weight to his case."

He then finished last in his semi-final and missed out on selection despite a time of 1:44.98 in May.

Warburton will join Andrew Osagie and Michael Rimmer in the 800m and admitted the original non-selection had been hard to take.

"The last three or four days have been hard having achieved the standard and being left out of the team," he added.

"It's been tough seeing the team being announced and my name not being there.

"I felt a little bit upset. But days like this make it all worthwhile. I've been working six years towards this goal."