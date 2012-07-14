Christian Malcolm and Gareth Warburton fail to shine at London

Christian Malcolm and Gareth Warburton both failed to make an impression at the London Diamond League.

Malcolm finished seventh in the 200m as Christophe Lemaitre of France ran his fastest of the season to win in 19.91 seconds.

Warburton finished in a disappointing eighth in the 800m in a race won by Poland's Adam Kszcot

Kszcot finished strongly to take the win in 1:44.49 seconds, ahead of Job Kinyor with Andrew Osagie third.