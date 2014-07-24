Glasgow 2014: Dai Greene spearheads Wales athletics effort

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth champion 400m hurdler Dai Greene and double world champion discus thrower Aled Davies are part of Wales' athletics team for Glasgow 2014.

Team Wales originally announced a 33-strong squad, including six para-athletes.

Several debutants in the squad, include 16-year-old Swansea sprinter Hannah Brier who is part of the 4x100m relay squad.

T37 sprinter Rhys Jones and 800m runner Joe Thomas have been selected, but their inclusion is subject to fitness.

However, there is after he failed to achieve the A standard 200m selection time at the Welsh Athletics Championships in Cardiff.

And 800m runner Gareth Warburton was ruled out after being charged with anti-doping rule violations.

National performance coach for Welsh Athletics, Scott Simpson, said: "We have selected one of the largest ever athletics contingents, something that truly reflects the strength and depth of the sport in Wales at this time."

Jon Morgan, executive director at Disability Sport Wales, said: "This is a particularly talented squad of athletes who will be representing Team Wales. We very much hope they will be able to bring their experience of Paralympic, World and European championships to the fore when competing in Glasgow."

Chris Jenkins, chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Council for Wales, the organisation responsible for selecting the team, added: "There is a great mixture of experienced athletes and debutants in the team which always makes things exciting to watch."

Full squad: Adam Bitchell (10,000m), Olivia Breen (long jump - F38), Hannah Brier (4x100m relay), Aled Sion Davies (discus - F42), Andrew Davies (marathon), Lee Doran (javelin), Jonathan Edwards (hammer), Lucy Evans (4x100m relay), Chris Gowell (1,500m), Dai Greene (400m hurdles), Ben Gregory (decathlon), Dewi Griffiths (10,000m), David Guest (decathlon), Tracey Hinton (100m - T12), Steffan Hughes (100m - T12 guide), Rachel Johncock (4x100m relay), Beverley Jones (long jump - F37), Osian Jones (hammer), Rhys Jones (100m T37), Elinor Kirk (5,000m and 10,000m), Curtis Matthews (decathlon), Mica Moore (4x100m relay), Brett Morse (discus), Carys Parry (hammer), Sally Peake (pole vault), Matthew Richards (hammer), Ryan Spencer-Jones (shot put), Joe Thomas** (800m), Hannah Thomas (4x100m relay), Paul Walker (pole vault), Rhys Williams (400m hurdles), Gareth Winter (shot put). **subject to fitness