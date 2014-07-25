Archive: A history of Wales at the Commonwealth Games 25 Jul 2014 From the section Wales Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/wales/27975255 Read more about sharing. Cardiff 1958: In the British Empire and Commonwealth Games held at Cardiff Arms Park , John Merriman won silver in the 6 miles race. Kingston 1966: Members of the Wales team parade around the stadium during the opening ceremony. Brisbane 1982: Kirsty McDermott won 800m gold with Scotland's Anne Clarkson securing silver. Edinburgh 1986: Four years later, now competing as Kirsty Wade, there was further success with golds in the 800m and 1500m. Edinburgh 1986: A young Colin Jackson (left) won silver in the 110m hurdles. Auckland 1990: Kay Morley won 100m hurdles gold with Jackson winning the men's 110m hurdles. Auckland 1990: Bob Morgan during his gold medal winning performance in the 10m platform. Auckland 1990: Steve Jones missed out on a medal in the marathon, finishing fourth. Victoria 1994: The Wales men's cycling team in action during the team time trial. Victoria 1994: 110m hurdles World record holder Colin Jackson successfully defended his Commonwealth title with fellow Welshman Paul Gray winning bronze. Kuala Lumpur 1998: Iwan Thomas won gold in the 400m and added a bronze as part of Wales’ 4 x 400m relay team. Kuala Lumpur 1998: Christian Malcolm competed in the first of his four Games, winning silver in the 200m. Kuala Lumpur 1998: Scott Gibbs in action for Wales as Rugby Sevens made its Games debut Manchester 2002: Tanni Grey-Thompson was chosen as flag bearer for the opening ceremony at the City of Manchester Stadium. Manchester 2002: Matt Elias is beaten into second place by Daniel Caines in an unforgettable 4 × 400 metres relay final. Manchester 2002: Jamie Arthur claimed Wales' first boxing Commonwealth Games gold medal since Howard Winstone in 1958. Manchester 2002: Future Olympic champion Nicole Cooke won gold in the women's road race. Manchester 2002: Weightlifter Dave Morgan won a total of nine Commonwealth Games gold medals during his career, including two in Manchester. Manchester 2002: Leanda Cave won silver in the women's triathlon. Manchester 2002: Ceri Dallimore and Johanne Brekke celebrate gold in the women's smallbore rifle prone pairs. Melbourne 2006: Wales enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the opening ceremony. Melbourne 2006: David Phelps (in the foreground) won gold and bronze in the shooting competitions. Melbourne 2006: Weightlifter Michael Breeze added a second gold to the one won in Manchester four years earlier. Melbourne 2006: David Davies won 1500m gold in the swimming pool. Melbourne 2006: Geraint Thomas' only Commonwealth medal to date was a bronze in the 40 km points race. Delhi 2010: Swimmer Jazz Carlin won 200m freestyle silver and 400m freestyle bronze. Delhi 2010: Robert Weale struck gold in the men's lawn bowls singles. Delhi 2010: Frankie Jones claimed gymnastic silver for Wales in the hoop final. Delhi 2010: Becky James won Wales only cycling medals in Delhi, with silver and bronze. Delhi 2010: Sean McGoldrick (on the right) was beaten by Manju Wanniarachchi in the bantamweight final but was later awarded gold after the Sri Lankan failed a drugs test. Delhi 2010: 400m hurdler Dai Greene added Commonwealth gold to his World title with fellow Welshman Rhys Williams picking up a bronze.