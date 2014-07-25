Archive: A history of Wales at the Commonwealth Games

Cardiff 1958: In the British Empire and Commonwealth Games held at Cardiff Arms Park , John Merriman won silver in the 6 miles race.
Kingston 1966: Members of the Wales team parade around the stadium during the opening ceremony.
Brisbane 1982: Kirsty McDermott won 800m gold with Scotland's Anne Clarkson securing silver.
Edinburgh 1986: Four years later, now competing as Kirsty Wade, there was further success with golds in the 800m and 1500m.
Edinburgh 1986: A young Colin Jackson (left) won silver in the 110m hurdles.
Auckland 1990: Kay Morley won 100m hurdles gold with Jackson winning the men's 110m hurdles.
Auckland 1990: Bob Morgan during his gold medal winning performance in the 10m platform.
Auckland 1990: Steve Jones missed out on a medal in the marathon, finishing fourth.
Victoria 1994: The Wales men's cycling team in action during the team time trial.
Victoria 1994: 110m hurdles World record holder Colin Jackson successfully defended his Commonwealth title with fellow Welshman Paul Gray winning bronze.
Kuala Lumpur 1998: Iwan Thomas won gold in the 400m and added a bronze as part of Wales&rsquo; 4 x 400m relay team.
Kuala Lumpur 1998: Christian Malcolm competed in the first of his four Games, winning silver in the 200m.
Kuala Lumpur 1998: Scott Gibbs in action for Wales as Rugby Sevens made its Games debut
Manchester 2002: Tanni Grey-Thompson was chosen as flag bearer for the opening ceremony at the City of Manchester Stadium.
Manchester 2002: Matt Elias is beaten into second place by Daniel Caines in an unforgettable 4 &times; 400 metres relay final.
Manchester 2002: Jamie Arthur claimed Wales' first boxing Commonwealth Games gold medal since Howard Winstone in 1958.
Manchester 2002: Future Olympic champion Nicole Cooke won gold in the women's road race.
Manchester 2002: Weightlifter Dave Morgan won a total of nine Commonwealth Games gold medals during his career, including two in Manchester.
Manchester 2002: Leanda Cave won silver in the women's triathlon.
Manchester 2002: Ceri Dallimore and Johanne Brekke celebrate gold in the women's smallbore rifle prone pairs.
Melbourne 2006: Wales enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the opening ceremony.
Melbourne 2006: David Phelps (in the foreground) won gold and bronze in the shooting competitions.
Melbourne 2006: Weightlifter Michael Breeze added a second gold to the one won in Manchester four years earlier.
Melbourne 2006: David Davies won 1500m gold in the swimming pool.
Melbourne 2006: Geraint Thomas' only Commonwealth medal to date was a bronze in the 40 km points race.
Delhi 2010: Swimmer Jazz Carlin won 200m freestyle silver and 400m freestyle bronze.
Delhi 2010: Robert Weale struck gold in the men's lawn bowls singles.
Delhi 2010: Frankie Jones claimed gymnastic silver for Wales in the hoop final.
Delhi 2010: Becky James won Wales only cycling medals in Delhi, with silver and bronze.
Delhi 2010: Sean McGoldrick (on the right) was beaten by Manju Wanniarachchi in the bantamweight final but was later awarded gold after the Sri Lankan failed a drugs test.
Delhi 2010: 400m hurdler Dai Greene added Commonwealth gold to his World title with fellow Welshman Rhys Williams picking up a bronze.
Delhi 2010: 400m hurdler Dai Greene added Commonwealth gold to his World title with fellow Welshman Rhys Williams picking up a bronze.

