Wales' 2014 tour of South Africa in photos

  • From the section Wales
James Hook, playing at fly-half for the Possibles team in the Wales trial match, is tackled by Probables flanker Aaron Shingler.
James Hook, playing at fly-half for the Possibles team in the Wales trial is tackled by Probables flanker Aaron Shingler
Probables fly-half Dan Biggar strolls over for an early try in the Wales trial match with wing Alex Cuthbert in support.
Probables fly-half Dan Biggar strolls over for an early try in the Wales trial match with wing Alex Cuthbert in support
Centre Jamie Roberts gives Wales coach Warren Gatland a scare in the trial match as he leaves the pitch with a shoulder injury.
Centre Jamie Roberts gives Wales coach Warren Gatland a scare in the trial match as he leaves the pitch with a shoulder injury
Ospreys back Matthew Morgan is the surprise inclusion in the squad announcement after impressing as a substitute in the trial.
Uncapped Ospreys back Matthew Morgan is the surprise inclusion in the squad announcement after impressing as a substitute in the trial
Gethin Jenkins and Mike Phillips board the Wales team coach as the squad leave their team hotel to head to South Africa.
Gethin Jenkins and Mike Phillips board the Wales team coach as the squad leave their team hotel to head to South Africa
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones sits at the controls of the team's plane before it takes off for the tour to South Africa.
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones sits at the controls of the team's plane before it takes off for the tour to South Africa
Dan Lydiate, who will captain Wales in their warm-up match against Eastern Province Kings on Tuesday, on the training ground.
Dan Lydiate, who will captain Wales in their warm-up match against Eastern Province Kings on the training ground
Liam Williams and the Welsh players hold a recovery session in the sea.
Liam Williams and the Welsh players hold a recovery session in the sea
Matthew Morgan gets into space during Wales' opening tour game against EP Kings in Port Elizabeth.
Matthew Morgan gets into space during Wales' opening tour game against EP Kings in Port Elizabeth
Alex Cuthbert scores Wales' fourth try in the victory over EP Kings in Port Elizabeth.
Alex Cuthbert scores Wales' fourth try in the victory over EP Kings in Port Elizabeth
Wales players are applauded off the pitch by their EP Kings opponents following their 34-12 win in Port Elizabeth.
Wales players are applauded off the pitch by their EP Kings opponents following their 34-12 win in Port Elizabeth
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones drives through crash pads during a Welsh training session in South Africa.
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones drives through crash pads during a Welsh training session in South Africa
Kings Park, Durban, where Wales will take on South Africa in the first Test of their summer tour on Saturday.
Kings Park, Durban, the venue for the first Test between Wales and South Africa
Wales wing George North, fit to start after illness, takes on South Africa&rsquo;s JP Pietersen and Willie le Roux during the first Test in Durban.
Wales wing George North, fit to start after illness, takes on South Africa’s JP Pietersen and Willie le Roux during the first Test in Durban
South Africa&rsquo;s Bryan Habana touches down for one of two tries against Wales.
South Africa’s Bryan Habana touches down for one of his two tries against Wales in the first Test
Wales centre Jamie Roberts is yellow carded for tackling Willie le Roux in the air
Wales centre Jamie Roberts is yellow carded for tackling Willie le Roux in the air
Alex Cuthbert runs in to score a memorable late consolation try for Wales.
Alex Cuthbert runs in to score a memorable late consolation try for Wales
Dejected Wales players leave the pitch following their 38-16 defeat to South Africa in Durban.
Dejected Wales players leave the pitch following their 38-16 defeat to South Africa in Durban
Wales coach Warren Gatland discusses tactics with wing Alex Cuthbert during training.
Wales coach Warren Gatland discusses tactics with wing Alex Cuthbert during training
James Hook feels the force of a Jonathan Davies tackle as Wales prepare for the second Test against South Africa.
James Hook feels the force of a Jonathan Davies tackle as Wales prepare for the second Test against South Africa
James Hook and Dan Biggar get ready for Wales&rsquo; final training session at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit ahead of Saturday&rsquo;s second Test against South Africa.
James Hook and Dan Biggar get ready for Wales’ final training session at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit ahead of the second Test against South Africa
Wales rugby fans, whose banner became a social media sensation, reveal a new one at Saturday's second Test against South Africa.
Wales rugby fans, whose banner became a social media sensation, reveal a new one at the second Test against South Africa
Jamie Roberts powers over for a deserved opening try for Wales against South Africa in the second Test.
Jamie Roberts powers over for a deserved opening try for Wales against South Africa in the second Test
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is tackled by South Africa&rsquo;s replacement flanker Schalk Burger in what was a physical second Test.
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is tackled by South Africa’s replacement flanker Schalk Burger in what was a physical second Test
South Africa players celebrate Wille Le Roux's late try, which reduced Wales' advantage to eight points.
South Africa players celebrate Wille Le Roux's late try, which reduced Wales' advantage to eight points
Referee Steve Walsh awards a late penalty try to the home side after Liam Williams' illegal tackle on Cornal Hendricks.
Referee Steve Walsh awards a late penalty try to the home side after Liam Williams' illegal tackle on Cornal Hendricks
Dan Biggar, Mike Phillips and Dan Lydiate look dejected after Wales are denied a first ever Test win in South Africa.
Dan Biggar, Mike Phillips and Dan Lydiate look dejected after Wales are denied a first ever Test win in South Africa
South Africa players celebrate the series win with Wales having retained the Prince William Cup.
South Africa players celebrate the series win against Wales, having retained the Prince William Cup
More pictures will appear here
More pictures will appear here

Top Stories