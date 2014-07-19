Glasgow 2014: Michaela Breeze to retire after Games

Welsh weightlifter Michaela Breeze says she will retire at the end of the Commonwealth Games.

Breeze, a gold medallist at the 2002 and 2006 Games, retired after winning silver in Delhi four years ago.

She made a comeback in December, broke the British snatch record in March and is one of the leading contenders in the 58kg category.

"Regardless of what happens, there will be retirement party number two," said Breeze.

Breeze's Commonwealth record Manchester 2002: Gold - 58kg snatch Silver - 58kg clean and jerk Silver - 58kg total Melbourne 2006: Gold - 63kg Delhi 2010: Silver - 63kg

"I remember now why I retired. I remember how tough this is at the top end and it's hard to keep your body in shape.

"It's a challenge. It's a battle - not just physically, but mentally as well - and I'll be glad when it's over."

The 35-year-old, who captained the Welsh team in Delhi, coaches weightlifters at her gym in Aberdare.

She met with success quickly following her decision to start lifting again at the end of 2013.

"I was entered into the Welsh Championships, no training for two-and-a-half years and I lifted 25 kilos over Commonwealth Games qualification," said Breeze.

"That was the first time that I opened my eyes to think that maybe I could make a comeback."

Breeze said she is not going to Glasgow to "make up the numbers".

"Whatever happens on the day I'm going to look back with no regrets," she said.

It will be Breeze's fourth Commonwealth Games, and she will be competing in the same 58kg category as one of her pupils - Christie Williams.

The 21-year-old former sprinter was selected for the Welsh weightlifting team just 16 months after taking up the sport.