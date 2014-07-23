Glasgow 2014: Robert Weale 'hungry' for further bowls success

Robert Weale has won two gold, three silver and a bronze medal at previous Games

Commonwealth Games champion Robert Weale says he will be among the favourites to retain his lawn bowls singles title at Glasgow 2014.

The 51-year-old has won six medals at previous Games, including singles gold at Delhi 2010.

Weale has been included in a 15-strong Wales bowls team for Glasgow, half of which will be making their Commonwealth Games debut.

"I'm definitely still hungry. I still have the desire," Weale said.

"The first part of the job following Delhi was to remain in contention for selection. I think I warrant my selection.

"It's a different format this time in that it's more of a World Bowls format in that we play in two events.

"I'm playing in singles and pairs so I've got two bites of the cherry to medal.

"I'm definitely going up as one of the players that can win the [singles] tournament so I will be among the favourites.

"I wouldn't class myself as favourite just because I'm the current holder but I am one of the players that can win.

"I will be going all out to medal and if that colour is gold then happy days and the job is done."

Competing over nine days in six separate events, Wales' bowlers will compete in the singles, pairs, triples, fours, visually impaired mixed pairs and para-sport triples.

Weale, as well as defending his singles title, competes in the men's pairs with Mark Harding.

Anwen Butten is the only other team member to have won a medal at previous Games and Weale believes she can add to her two bronze medals in the singles and pairs competitions.

"Anwen Butten is hugely experienced and very talented," Weale added.

"I'm sure she's going to be seeking another medal to add to her tally and I see no reason why not.

"You've also got hugely experienced players throughout the Welsh squad that have been to the Games before.

"Marc Wyatt just missed out in Delhi, finishing fourth and missing out on the bronze.

"We've got new players as well in Jon Tomlinson, Paul Taylor and Mark Harding.

"They're hugely experienced international players that are peaking at the right time and are playing really well."