Glasgow 2014: Zoe Smith is a rival says Michaela Breeze

Michaela Breeze will retire after Glasgow 2014

Welsh weightlifter Michaela Breeze is aiming to win her third gold medal on day three of her fourth and final Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The gold medallist from the 2002 and 2006 Games came out of retirement in December, breaking the British snatch record in March.

England's Zoe Smith considers Breeze to be one of her main rivals in the 58kg category.

"She [Zoe Smith] can think what she likes," said Breeze.

"I know where my battle is and I'm going to continue to fight my battle right to the end."

After winning the British title in May, English weightlifter Smith said the gold medal will be between her and Breeze.

"She's [Breeze] lifting really well," said Smith.

"She's just come out of retirement and she's looking strong at the moment, so it will probably be gold or silver but which way around we don't know yet."

Breeze, 35, who captained the Welsh team in Delhi four years ago, winning silver, says Smith, and the Indian and Nigerian lifters are among a number of athletes to "be careful of".

BREEZE'S GAMES RECORD Manchester 2002: Gold - 58kg snatch Silver - 58kg clean and jerk Silver - 58kg total Melbourne 2006: Gold - 63kg Delhi 2010: Silver - 63kg

But she refused to be drawn on what will happen on the platform on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm not going to put myself under pressure and speculate what the result may be," said Breeze.

"I'm going out there to give it my best. I've got a reputation to uphold.

"I can't control what she [Smith] does so I'm just going to focus on myself and that's the way it will be."

In April, Smith became the first British woman to win an overall European weightlifting medal, winning bronze, since Breeze in 2003.

It was the 20-year-old's first major international since London 2012 after a series of injuries.

Breeze says whatever happens there will be "respect" between her and Smith.

"I admire Zoe," said Breeze.

"I think she's come a long way. She was a fantastic youth lifter but as she now knows it's difficult in the senior ranks.

"Having won a European [medal] that takes some guts and I think she'll be going out there with one thing in mind he same as I will.

"Either way there'll be respect on and off the platform and may the best lifter win."