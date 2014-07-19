Tony Bellew says Liverpool likely venue for Nathan Cleverly bout

Tony Bellew taunted Nathan Cleverly (baseball cap) following his victory

Tony Bellew says he expects to fight Nathan Cleverly in a cruiserweight clash in Liverpool later this year.

Cleverly and Bellew both won their bouts earlier this month in the city by knockouts to set up what they hope will be a November title eliminator.

Bellew is happy to fight anywhere, but says his home city is the likely venue.

"The reason it looks like he's coming to Liverpool again is because he doesn't shift tickets in Wales," said Bellew, 31.

"It's as simple as that.

"There's not an indoor venue big enough [in Wales] and this is now turning into a big fight and we need a good venue.

"If this is big enough for the Millennium Stadium with the roof closed then I'm happy to do it there - I'm happy to go anywhere."

Cleverly (left) beat Bellew in Liverpool in 2011

Cleverly beat Bellew to retain his WBO light-heavyweight title at Liverpool's Echo Arena in October 2011.

After losing his WBO title to Sergey Kovalev in August 2013, the Welshman moved up to cruiserweight.

Bellew also followed Cleverly into the division later after losing to Canada's Adonis Stevenson in a WBC light-heavyweight title fight in Quebec City in December 2013.

Cefn Fforest's Cleverly stopped Alejandro Emilio Valori in his latest fight, held on the same Liverpool bill Bellew beat Julio Cesar Dos Santos.

The bitter feud between the two was reignited following Bellew's win and Cleverly says he aims to "silence" the Liverpool fighter in November.

Bellew says he will end Cleverly's career in November, adding that his dislike of his rival escalated following their first fight.

"I've got genuine dislike towards him," Bellew told Radio Wales Sport.

"People will see this in the fight, before the fight and after the fight.

"There will be no embrace after the fight and there will be no pleasantries after the fight.

"I'll beat him, I'll stop him and I'll finish him."