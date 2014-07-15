Glasgow 2014: Wales triathlete Helen Jenkins withdraws injured

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Triathlete Helen Jenkins has withdrawn from the 2014 Commonwealth Games because of a foot injury.

"I'm devastated," said the 30-year-old two-time world champion.

Wales, who have not yet named a replacement for Jenkins, have already lost Non Stanford because of an ankle fracture.

Helen Jenkins factfile Date of birth: 07 March, 1984

07 March, 1984 ITU world titles: 2008 & 2011

2008 & 2011 Other major results: 2012 London Olympics, 5th; 2011 Team Triathlon World Champion, Lausanne, Switzerland; 2011 ITU World Championship Series London winner

The triathlon, which takes place on the opening day of the Games in Glasgow on 24 July, had been an event in which Wales had strong medal claims.

But with both Stanford and now Jenkins sidelined through injury, their podium hopes have plummeted.

Team Wales Chef du Mission Brian Davies said: "It's undoubtedly a huge blow to the team and she'll be sorely missed, but first and foremost our thoughts are with Helen. We wish her a speedy recovery."

Jenkins, who will see a specialist this week, added: "It's almost certain that I won't be racing again this season.

"I particularly want to thank my support team who have worked so hard to get me back racing after such a difficult 18 months after the Olympics."

Carol Bridge, a 29-year-old accident and emergency nurse, replaced Stanford and joins 23-year-old Holly Lawrence, who was preferred to double Ironman world champion Leanda Cave.

Triathlon Wales says it is "reviewing options" on whether to replace Jenkins, saying that any replacement will be made with "medal targets in mind".