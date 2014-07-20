Glasgow 2014: Wales captain Aled Sion Davies backs medal bid

Wales captain Aled Sion Davies in action for Great Britain

Team Wales captain Aled Sion Davies is confident the squad can reach their 2014 Commonwealth Games medal target despite injuries to leading athletes.

Double world champion Helen Jenkins was the latest casualty on Tuesday, joining fellow triathlete Non Stanford and cyclist Becky James on the sidelines.

Team Wales have been set the goal of winning 27 medals at Glasgow, eight more than they won at Delhi 2010.

"I still believe that the medal target is achievable," said Davies.

I know Glasgow is going to be their stage and their moment to shine Aled Sion Davies Team Wales captain

"I genuinely believe we can do that and better it. We've not got just one or two stars, we have a lot of stars coming up.

"A lot of them aren't known yet but I know Glasgow is going to be their stage and their moment to shine.

"I know we've got a lot of talent, it's a very young team, and a lot of these guys are going to want to step up to the plate now and deliver."

Wales will also be without 800m runner Gareth Warburton after he was provisionally suspended for anti-doping rule violations.

Paralympic and world champion Davies, won the shot put at the Anniversary Games in London on Sunday with a third round throw of 14.02m.

Davies who also competes in the discus admits Jenkins' withdrawal was a blow.

"It's very sad but injuries are unfortunately an occupational hazard and all Helen can do is take it in her stride," Davies added.

"Myself and everyone in Team Wales... are wishing her a speedy recovery.

"She was looking really good, I've seen her training down at Sophia Gardens and I know she was very excited to get to Glasgow and see what she could do."