Open 2014: Donaldson hopes to build on French performance

Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson says his performance at the French Open will prepare him for this week's Open Championship.

You've just got to keep it on the short grass and if you can't you're not going to score Jamie Donaldson

Donaldson finished fifth in Le Golf National, three shots behind winner Graeme McDowell and hopes to replicate his good form at Royal Liverpool.

"The French Open was quite links-like so it's good for a warm-up for this event if you like," said Donaldson.

"Two weeks of decent links golf and I'm ready really."

Donaldson is now second in the European Points List and is almost certain to be in Europe's team to play the USA at Gleneagles in the Ryder Cup on 23-28 September, in spite of failing to make the cut at the Scottish Open in his last outing.

The 38-year-old from Pontypridd will tee off at 13:54 BST on Thursday 17 July at Hoylake, alongside Webb Simpson (USA) and Yusaku Miyazato (Japan).

Donaldson has played at the course regularly as it is close to his home in Macclesfield, but is not sure familiarity will give him an advantage.

"Sometimes you can play a golf course too much can't you?" asked Donaldson.

"But you know I like the place, it's a nice golf course and yeah, I'm looking forward to it.

"I have two practice rounds so I'll see as much as I need to see and be fully prepared."

The only other Welshman in the draw is 26-year-old qualifier Rhys Enoch, who tees off at 15:55 BST alongside Justin Walters (South Africa) and Billy Hurley III (USA).

Donaldson said there are a few things Enoch can take into account ahead of his debut at the Major.

"It's tough - the wind will be blowing," said Donaldson.

"You've just got to keep it on the short grass and if you can't you're not going to score.

"Open Championships are all the same. They're all thick rough and deep bunkers and if you're in either it makes it very difficult so you've got to keep on the short stuff and warm the putter up."

In 2006 Tiger Woods won the Claret Jug by two strokes, using his driver around the course just once in four rounds.

Donaldson does not think there will be a repeat of that in this year's tournament.

"At the moment the greens are holding and the fairways aren't running like they normally are - especially like they were in 2006," said Donaldson.

"So it will be slightly different you'll be able to play more aggressive provided the wind's not up.

"Even if it is you just have to keep it on the fairways and give yourself as many chances as possible."