Glasgow 2014: Zack Davies eyes medal and professional career

Zack Davies

Welsh boxer Zack Davies has targeted a professional career but not before winning a medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Davies features in a Welsh language BBC documentary on S4C, Gemau'r Gymanwlad: Y Ras i Glasgow (Commonwealth Games: The Race to Glasgow).

The 22-year-old will be competing in his first Games in the light-welterweight division (64kg).

"I want to turn professional at some stage," Davies said.

"I hope it will be after the Commonwealths because I've done a lot in amateur boxing.

"I haven't made the Olympics but I hope after the Commonwealths to have won a medal and I'd like it to be gold and then turn professional."

Davies has been an integral part of both Welsh Boxing and Great Britain Boxing's performance plans for the past few years.

British air pistol champion Coral Kennerley is also featured in the two-part BBC Cymru Wales documentary

The fluent Welsh speaker competed in the Youth Olympic Games in 2010 and competed for Wales at the 2013 World Championships.

During the 2012-2013 season he moved up to the light-welterweight division in which he will compete as part of Wales' nine-strong squad.

"It's a big honour to box for Wales. I don't think there is any bigger achievement than boxing for your country," Davies added.

"I'm feeling excited now and ready to go, and training's come together.

"I feel strong and feel sharp so I want to go up there now and for the fights to start."

Davies, who attended a two-week training camp with the Wales squad in Canada, has boxed from an early age and says he is grateful for the support of his family during his career.

"I've grown up around boxing," Davies added.

"My dad boxed, his brothers boxed, my brothers boxed and my grandfather owns his own gym.

"My dad didn't want me to box because it's such a difficult sport but it was my decision.

"Since I've been a part of boxing he's been behind me throughout, as have my family.

"They've watched every fight I've had, even going abroad to watch me. They have been very supportive."

Davies will be featured on the first of the two programmes which follow world triathlon champion Non Stanford - who will miss the Games because of injury - and Coral Kennerley, who is British air pistol champion.

The second programme will follow Team Wales captain Aled Sion Davies, cyclist Owain Doull and 20-year-old table tennis twins Megan and Angharad Phillips.

Gemau'r Gymanwlad: Y Ras i Glasgow; Thursday, 17 July and Friday 18 July 21:30 BST (English subtitles). A BBC Cymru Wales production for S4C.