Glasgow 2014: Ryan Jones and Richard Parks to support Wales

Wales' Ryan Jones has played for the Ospreys since 2004

Wales have enlisted the support of rugby star Ryan Jones and adventurer Richard Parks for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, starting on 23 July.

Back row Jones, 33, played in three Grand Slam-winning sides and won 75 caps for the national team.

Flanker Parks, 36, also played for Wales before becoming an adventurer.

"This is the biggest squad a Welsh team has ever sent to a Commonwealth Games and one of the strongest, with many exciting medal prospects," said Parks.

Jones, a Grand Slam winner, 2005 British & Irish Lion and with a record 32 Wales caps as captain, moved from Ospreys to England second-tier club Bristol as the 2013-14 season drew to a close.

Former Pontypridd, Newport and Leeds flanker Parks quit rugby because of injury in 2009 and went on to claim a British record for the fastest solo journey to the South Pole in January 2014.

"To be able to support and see them in a competition environment with Team Wales will be a fantastic experience," said four-times capped Parks.

Team Wales chef de mission Brian Davies said he was delighted that Parks and Jones were travelling to Glasgow.

"It can be an intense and pressurised environment and having their presence amongst the team will only motivate our athletes even further," said Davies.

"They are both passionate Welshmen and with the Commonwealth Games providing the only chance for many Welsh athletes to compete for their country, they will help to instil the message that we are all one team, regardless of backgrounds and sporting disciplines."