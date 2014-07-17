BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: The Race to Glasgow

Commonwealth Games: The Race to Glasgow

  • From the section Wales

The Commonwealth Games starts next week, and S4C will be showing two programmes profiling some of the Team Wales medal hopefuls, as they prepare for the Games.

Over the past six months' cameras have been following the athletes' preparations for the Games, as they face hard work, injury scares, sacrifices and for some, heartbreak, on the journey to Scotland.

Viewers can follow their progress in the BBC Cymru Wales produced Gemau'r Gymanwlad: Y Ras i Glasgow (Commonwealth Games: The Race to Glasgow) on Thursday 17 July and Friday 18 July at 21.30 BST

Episode one on Thursday features hard-hitting light welterweight boxer Zack Davies, Engineering student and pistol shooter Coral Kennerley and current World Triathlon champion Non Stanford.

Episode two on Friday night follows Team Wales captain Aled Sion Davies, table tennis twins Megan and Angharad Phillips and cyclist Owain Doull.

Both programs will be repeated back to back on Saturday, 19 July at 17.45 BST and 18.15 BST on S4C

