Melissa Hyndman, the former head coach of the Wales and Celtic Dragons netball team, says one of the reasons given why she was sacked last month was for "sipping cocktails by a pool" after a team victory two years ago.

The 46-year-old New Zealander had transformed the national team's fortunes, lifting them into the world's top 10 and qualifying for the Commonwealth Games.

But in an exclusive interview for the BBC's Wales Today programme, she told sports reporter Ashleigh Crowter that she does not believes she has done nothing wrong, and does not understand why she has been sacked.