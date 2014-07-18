Wales' sporting week in photos 18 Jul 2014 From the section Wales Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/wales/28366342 Read more about sharing. Christian Malcolm acknowledges spectators at the Welsh Athletics International at Cardiff Athletics Stadium – his final race in Wales before retirement. Geraint Thomas (left) riding ahead of Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during stage 11 of the Tour de France Jacques Rudolph scored 62 against Sussex in the T20 Blast but Glamorgan lost by five wickets in Hove. Open Championship debutant Rhys Enoch finished the first round one-over par at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake. Jamie Donaldson playing the third hole as he fails to make the cut following his second round of the Open Championship at Hoylake Cardiff City players being put through their paces at their pre-season training camp in Austria Jacques Rudolph on his way to making 60 not out against Essex in the T20 Blast in Cardiff Ravi Bopara of Essex clinches victory for his side against Glamorgan in their T20 Blast match at the Swalec Stadium Cardiff City striker Nicky Maynard on the attack in his side's 3-2 win over 1860 Munich in Austria New Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis challenges the Minnesota United goalkeeper for the ball Minnesota United's Greg Jordan fires a shot past Swansea City goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel to give his side a 2-0 lead in their pre-season friendly More pictures will appear here