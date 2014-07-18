Glasgow 2014: Wales triathlete Helen Jenkins not being replaced

Helen Jenkins won the ITU World Series in 2008 and 2011.

Welsh Triathlon have announced that there will be no Glasgow replacement called up for Helen Jenkins.

Triathlete Jenkins, 30, withdrew from the 2014 Commonwealth Games because of a foot injury sustained in July 2014.

Will Thomas, the performance director of Welsh triathlon, said that Wales will only compete in the mixed relay.

"The decision to not race our athletes two days before in the individual race will give us an undoubted performance benefit," said Thomas.

Wales lost reigning world champion Non Stanford because of an ankle fracture in June, with Carol Bridge, a 29-year-old accident and emergency nurse, called up to replace her.

Bridge joins 23-year-old Holly Lawrence, who was preferred to double Ironman world champion Leanda Cave.

"The individual medal prospects may have slipped away from us through injuries," Thomas told the governing body's website.

"But we have always kept a focus on fielding our best team possible and challenging for a medal in the mixed relay.

"We have asked the athletes to focus on the shorter distance format and they have responded to this challenge."

Welsh performance coach, Rich Brady, believes the new team will do well.

"The squad has had a good couple of months preparation leading up to the Mixed Relay event and I've got no doubt that we are going to be able to deliver our best performance on the day," he said.

"It's a young team that is full of pride and excitement to represent Wales and I've no doubt that all our hard work is going to pay off."

But the decision has been made not to call up anyone, and now Wales will not compete in either singles event.