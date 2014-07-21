Glasgow 2014: Team Wales suffer two more withdrawals

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Team Wales have lost two more athletes to injury just two days before the start of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter Faye Pittman needs reconstructive surgery on a shoulder injury and judo player Kyle Davies misses Glasgow with a knee injury.

Brandon Dodge comes in for Davies, but there is no replacement for Pittman.

Double world champion Helen Jenkins and fellow triathlete Non Stanford, plus cyclist Becky James have already been sidelined through injury.

Additionally, Wales will also be without 800m runner Gareth Warburton after he was provisionally suspended for anti-doping rule violations.

Team Wales have been set the goal of winning 27 medals at Glasgow, eight more than they won at Delhi 2010.