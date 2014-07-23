Colin Montgomerie backs Seniors Ryder Cup

Colin Montgomerie is bidding to win the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl this week

Senior Open Championship Venue: Royal Porthcawl Golf Club Date: 24 to 27 July Coverage: Updates via the BBC Sport website, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru

Ryder Cup great Colin Montgomerie has given his full support to plans to recreate the famous Europe-America competition at Seniors Tour level.

There is growing support for such an event on both sides of the Atlantic.

"It's great that something could be organised that way, a Seniors Ryder Cup," Montgomerie, 51, said.

"I think that's something that's missing from our calendar, we don't have a matchplay event on the Seniors Tour or the Champions Tour in America."

Royal Porthcawl is an underrated, underplayed golf course and it's a shame because it is one of the true, best links course we have Colin Montgomerie

Montgomerie is one of the greatest Ryder Cup golfers, having never lost a singles match during his eight appearances as a player and he also captained Europe to victory at Celtic Manor in 2010.

The Scot believes that there is now a pool of golfers over 50 who could ensure the drama of the main Ryder Cup is translated to senior level.

"Whether it be eight players or 10 players or whatever, [it could take place] on iconic Ryder Cup courses we've played on in the past," Montgomerie said.

"When you think of Miguel Angel Jimenez, I suppose myself a wee bit, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Roger Chapman, we've got some great players and a reasonable base to form quite a good team.

"We'd have to because the Americans would be strong so we'd have to compete and contend, but I would endorse that fully."

Montgomerie is in Wales this week for the Senior Open Championship, where he will be competing against many of the players who would figure in a Seniors Ryder Cup, and is looking forward to playing Royal Porthcawl for the first time.

"The wind's up, it's a fantastic weather forecast we have - there's not a cloud in the sky - personally I'm looking forward to trying to contend and compete," Montgomerie added.

"As a British golfer if you had one to pick one out of the five Majors that we play... this would be it, and I speak on behalf of all the British golfers entered here that they're all trying to win their own Open Championship.

"It's great to see Freddie Couples back from injury, Jimenez of course is bringing his own flavour to the Seniors Tour now, and there's Langer, Tom Watson - it is a stellar field and it's going to take a lot of good golf to win here.

"And let's hope that Ian Woosnam contends here as well - home course advantage for Woosnam, this is the first time I've been to Porthcawl and he's played it many, many times.

"It's an underrated, underplayed golf course and it's a shame because it is one of the true, best links courses we have and it's great for the R&A [Royal and Ancient Golf Club] to come here for an Open Championship venue.

"Let's hope there's many more of them in the future. We proved during the Ryder Cup that the Welsh fans are as good as any - if not better than any - and we hope that Thursday through Sunday they'll flock here and support us."