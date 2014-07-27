Senior Open Championship: Bernhard Langer wins by 13 shots

Bernhard Langer dominated the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl from start to finish

Seniors Open Championship final-round leaderboard -18 Bernhard Langer (Ger) -5 Colin Montgomerie (Sco) -2 Rick Gibson (Can), Barry Lane (Eng), Tom Pernice jnr (US) Par Scott Dunlap (US), Bob Tway (US) Selected others +1 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp), +2 Tom Watson (US), +4 Fred Couples (US)

Bernhard Langer won his second Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl, finishing 13 shots ahead of his nearest rival.

The two-time Masters winner, who had an eight-shot lead going into the final day, carded a round of 67 to finish on 18 under par overall.

Colin Montgomerie overtook Canada's Rick Gibson to finish second on five under par thanks to a round of 69.

Gibson shared third with the USA's Tom Pernice jnr and England's Barry Lane.