Senior Open Championship: Bernhard Langer wins by 13 shots
|Seniors Open Championship final-round leaderboard
|-18
|Bernhard Langer (Ger)
|-5
|Colin Montgomerie (Sco)
|-2
|Rick Gibson (Can), Barry Lane (Eng), Tom Pernice jnr (US)
|Par
|Scott Dunlap (US), Bob Tway (US)
|Selected others
|+1 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp), +2 Tom Watson (US), +4 Fred Couples (US)
Bernhard Langer won his second Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl, finishing 13 shots ahead of his nearest rival.
The two-time Masters winner, who had an eight-shot lead going into the final day, carded a round of 67 to finish on 18 under par overall.
Colin Montgomerie overtook Canada's Rick Gibson to finish second on five under par thanks to a round of 69.
Gibson shared third with the USA's Tom Pernice jnr and England's Barry Lane.