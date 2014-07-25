Wales' sporting week in photos 25 Jul 2014 From the section Wales Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/wales/28489151 Read more about sharing. Team Wales enter Celtic Park for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games Jemma Lowe competes in the women’s 100m butterfly on the first day of the Commonwealth Games. Wales' netball team were beaten 63-26 by Australia in their opening game in Glasgow. Nikara Jenkins, Laura Halford and Frankie Jones won Wales' first medal of the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a team silver in rhythmic gymnastics. Owain Dolan-Gray is tackled during Wales' 3-1 defeat to India in the men's hockey at the Commonwealth Games. Bernhard Langer in action on the second tee on the second day at the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl. Matt Ellis and pilot Ieuan Williams secured bronze in the men's para-sport 1000m time trial B2 tandem. Elena Allen had to settle for silver in the women's skeet, losing out to Australia's Laura Coles. Glamorgan players congratulate Graham Wagg after he claimed the wicket of Michael Klinger in the T20 Blast match against Gloucestershire in Cardiff. World number one Andrew Selby was beaten by Scotland teenager Reece McFadden in their flyweight first-round bout. Frankie Jones and Laura Halford won silver and bronze in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final. Calum Jarvis is presented with his 200m men's freestyle bronze medal - Wales' first of the Games in the swimming pool - by the Earl of Wessex. Frankie Jones’s third medal of the Commonwealth Games was a silver in the individual hoop final. Wales rugby sevens team kicked off their Commonwealth Games campaign with a comprehensive 52-0 victory over Malaysia at Ibrox. Frankie Jones secured Wales’ first gold in Glasgow, winning the individual ribbon final to add to the five silvers she had already won. Elinor Barker is all smiles after securing bronze in the women's 10km scratch race. Michaela Breeze took 58kg weightlifting bronze with England’s Zoe Smith winning gold. Jonny Lewis of Newport-Gwent Dragons is tackled by Scarlets’ Lee Rees during the Welsh leg of the Premiership Rugby 7s at the Arms Park. Newport County continued their preparations for the new season with a 1-0 friendly win over Carl Zeiss Jena at Spytty Park. Jacques Rudolph contributed 61 runs in Glamorgan’s seven-wicket One-Day Cup victory over Middlesex. Judoka Natalie Powell celebrates after defeating England's Gemma Gibbons to secure Wales' second gold at the Commonwealth Games. Georgia Davies came close to winning gold but had to settle for silver behind Australia's Emily Seebohm in the 100m backstroke final. Mark Shaw overcame New Zealand's Sam Rosser in the +100kg bronze match, before announcing his retirement. Wales' sevens team were denied a place in the semi-finals of the medal competition by a late Australia comeback at Ibrox. Jazz Carlin won her 800m freestyle heat comfortably and set a new Commonwealth Games record to qualify for the final. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice in Swansea City's 4-0 pre-season win at Plymouth Argyle. Mats Daehli featured in Cardiff City's 4-1 friendly win at Yeovil. Elinor Barker (left) was pipped to gold by England's Laura Trott in the women's 25km points race. Team Wales captain Aled Sion Davies was edged out by England's Dan Greaves in the Para-sport F42/44 discus event. Paul Taylor, Jonathan Tomlinson and Marc Wyatt won bronze in the men's triples Sean McGoldrick began the defence of his bantamweight title defeating Australia's Jackson Woods on a split decision. Jazz Carlin is congratulated by Canada's silver medallist Brittany Maclean after winning gold in the 800m freestyle. Rhys Jones holds up the bronze medal he won in the 100m T37 at Hampden Park. Craig Pilling beat Omar Tafail of England 8-5 in the men's freestyle 57kg category to secure bronze - Wales' first ever medal in wrestling. Georgia Davies won Wales' second gold medal at the swimming pool with victory in the 50m backstroke final. Jazz Carlin secured her second medal of the Games with silver in the 400m freestyle. Daniel Jervis came from nowhere in the final 50m of the men's 1500m freestyle final to win bronze. More pictures will appear here