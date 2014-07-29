North Wales Crusaders seeking new head coach for next season

North Wales Crusaders are hoping to appoint a new coach for next season during the coming weeks.

Anthony Murray, who took over from Clive Griffiths in June, will step down at the end of the season due to work commitments.

Crusaders have shortlisted a number of coaches they would like to speak to while the club may also advertise the post.

"Anthony Murray's done a good job since he has come in," chief executive Jamie Thomas said.

"But he's stressed that he won't be able to take on the role full-time next year.

"We need to make that appointment sooner rather than later so that the new head coach can start his recruitment in preparation for next season.

"Therefore, we know that we need to find the right man to take us forward from next season and we're hoping that will develop over the next couple of weeks."