Wales' sporting week in photos 31 Jul 2014 From the section Wales Dai Greene failed to defend his Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles crown, finishing fifth in his semi-final. Welsh gymnast Lizzie Beddoe competes in the women's all-around final Charlene Jones, who made history as the first female boxer to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games, lost a split decision against India's Laishram Devi in the lightweight division. Geraint Thomas passes The Tolbooth in Glasgow's Merchant City during the men's time trial Thomas secured silver after finishing 14 seconds behind winner Alex Dowsett of England with Australia's Rohan Dennis second. Weightlifter Darius Jokarzadeh missed out on a medal when he finished fourth in the +105kg class. Gymnast Georgina Hockenhull won bronze in the beam final. Glamorgan's T20 Blast quarter final against Lancashire at Old Trafford was washed out after heavy rain on Friday. Wales began their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a 26-0 defeat by hosts France. Cardiff City were held to a 3-3 draw by German side VFL Wolfsburg in their final pre-season friendly at Cardiff City Stadium. Wayne Routledge scores Swansea City's second goal in their 3-1 pre-season win away to Reading. Graham Wagg takes the wicket of Ashwell Price as Glamorgan's delayed T20 Blast quarter-final against Lancashire finally got underway at Old Trafford. Middleweight Lauren Price (right) made history as the first Welsh female boxer to medal at the Commonwealth Games, securing bronze. Sally Peake won pole vault silver for Wales on the final night of track and field at Hampden Park. Wales' Amy Roberts rides past Glasgow University in the women's road race. Roberts finished 14th. Geraint Thomas (centre) during a gruelling men's road race Thomas survived a puncture with just 6km to go to secure Wales' fifth and final gold of Glasgow 2014.