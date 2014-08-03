Manon Carpenter secures third World Cup series victory

Manon Carpenter biking in 2011

Manon Carpenter leads downhill Mountain Biking's World Cup series after winning round five in Monte-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

The Welsh rider secured her third win of the season, finishing less than a second clear of World Champion Rachel Atherton with France's Emelie Ragot in third.

The 21-year-old is clear at the top of the standings with two round remaining.

The penultimate race takes place in Windham, USA.

That race is next weekend before the series comes to a close in Meribel, France two weeks later.