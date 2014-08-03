Rochdale Hornets 30-28 North Wales Crusaders

Crusaders made their task of avoiding relegation from the Championship even more difficult with a slender defeat at Rochdale Hornets.

The Wrexham side now sit in 11th and 12 points from safety with a maximum of 12 points achievable from the remaining four games between now and the end of the season.

After a promising start to the game, Crusaders found themselves 20-10 down at the break and then 30-16 down with around a quarter of the game remaining.

Although Jono Smith crossed for two late tries to give Crusaders hope of the three points, they ran out of time and Anthony Murray still awaits his first win in charge.