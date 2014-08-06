Wales captain Aled Sion Davies would like Commonwealth parade

Welsh athletes were given an open-top bus parade through Cardiff following the Olympics in London in 2012.

Wales Commonwealth Games team captain Aled Sion Davies says he would like the athletes to be given an open-top bus parade to mark their achievements.

Team Wales won 36 medals at Glasgow 2014, four more than their previous biggest medal haul in Manchester 2002.

Davies was in a parade in Cardiff for successful Welsh Olympic and Paralympic athletes in 2012, and would like to see the same thing happen again.

"Why not? Let's give Team Wales the recognition they deserve," he said.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said there are no plans for a parade "as yet".

Davies - a Paralympic gold medallist - claimed a silver medal in the F42/44 discus at Glasgow and says he was proud of the way Team Wales bounced back from the setbacks they suffered in the build up to the games.

Wales were hit by injuries to world champion triathletes Non Stanford and Helen Jenkins and cyclist Becky James.

TEAM WALES' GOLD MEDALLISTS AT GLASGOW 2014 Frankie Jones - Rhythmic gymnastics individual ribbons Jazz Carlin - Swimming 800m freestyle Georgia Davies - Swimming 50m backstroke Natalie Powell - Judo women's 78kg Geraint Thomas - Cycling individual time trial

Athletes Rhys Williams and Gareth Warburton failed drugs tests and were banned from all competition by UK Anti-Doping pending a hearing, while Olympic silver medal-winning boxer Fred Evans was refused accreditation.

"We had so much controversy and upset going into the games and the athletes just stepped up and delivered and that's something Wales should be just mega proud of," said Davies.

"We smashed the records, a lot of the stars of sport sadly weren't there but there were new ones created and it really shows that Team Wales has a bright future and a lot of young exciting athletes are coming through."

And cyclist Geraint Thomas - one of five Welsh gold medallists at Glasgow 2014 - also backed the idea of a parade in the Welsh capital.

Thomas, who won Olympic gold medals in Beijing and London, said: "The main surprise for me coming from both Olympics was how much everyone embraced it.

"When we did have our ceremony on the bus, there was just an incredible amount of support and it would be great for the athletes to see that and go through that."